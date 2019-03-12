Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luna Innovations (LUNA) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LUNA. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $4.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Luna Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 million, a PE ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 0.67. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 130,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 468,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 114,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 177,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 177,962 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

