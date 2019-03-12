Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RGC Resources (RGCO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $31.33.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.63%.

In related news, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Wells II sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $68,068.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 156 shares of company stock valued at $4,487 and have sold 9,431 shares valued at $264,143. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RGC Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RGC Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RGC Resources by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

