Zacks: IZEA Worldwide Inc (IZEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 66,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.59. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

