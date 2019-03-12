Zilliqa 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.08 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $148.95 million and $12.08 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Hotbit, UEX and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00394517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.01687372 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00227298 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004954 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025889 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,599,999,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,299,187,391 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, GOPAX, Bithumb, Ethfinex, IDEX, Coinhub, Hotbit, Gate.io, Coinone, Huobi, Kucoin, DDEX, Radar Relay, Bitbns, OKEx, BitForex, Kyber Network, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, AirSwap, Tokenomy, HitBTC, FCoin, Upbit, Korbit, Binance, OTCBTC, Koinex, Zebpay, WazirX, UEX, BitMart and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.