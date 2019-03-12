Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) shares shot up 51.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $1.03. 5,730,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,044% from the average session volume of 500,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zion Oil & Gas by 433.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 483,015 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zion Oil & Gas by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zion Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zion Oil & Gas by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Shares Up 51.5%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/zion-oil-gas-zn-shares-up-51-5.html.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.