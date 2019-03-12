Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Shares Up 51.5%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) shares shot up 51.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $1.03. 5,730,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,044% from the average session volume of 500,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zion Oil & Gas by 433.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 483,015 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zion Oil & Gas by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zion Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zion Oil & Gas by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
