$0.03 EPS Expected for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.10. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH also posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from $3.20 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of TNP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. 53,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2,961.6% during the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 583,429 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.