-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Eldorado Gold posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.60 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 78.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.42.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 141,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,702. The firm has a market cap of $751.13 million, a P/E ratio of -28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.67. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $5,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $5,896,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $4,037,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,408,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 1,259,292 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 542.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,276,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,077,519 shares during the period.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.