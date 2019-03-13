-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workiva Inc (WK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Workiva reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.70 million. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Workiva stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 359,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,904. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 1.08. Workiva has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

In related news, VP J Stuart Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 300,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,632,392.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott G. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $1,208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,912.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,608,200. Company insiders own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Workiva by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,115,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166,051 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Workiva by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

