-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ambarella Inc (AMBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ambarella to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. 439,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,363. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,112.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $42,788.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock worth $826,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.