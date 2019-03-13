$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarGurus Inc (CARG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. CarGurus reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $7,250,407.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $2,360,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,925,632 shares of company stock valued at $74,702,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1,442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 641,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,386. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 2.04.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

