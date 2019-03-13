-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FENC shares. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $6.01. 252,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,925. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 82,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

