$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s earnings. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion.

BSMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 price target (down from $8.40) on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. 891,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

