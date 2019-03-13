$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,362,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,399,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,388 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,517,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,814,000 after acquiring an additional 703,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,517,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,814,000 after acquiring an additional 703,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.47. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

