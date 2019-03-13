-$0.19 EPS Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of GNK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 265,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.24. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

