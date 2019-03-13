$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.50. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,929,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,049.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 17,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 390.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 623,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,250. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply