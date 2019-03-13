$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.50. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,929,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,049.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 17,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 390.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 623,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,250. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

