$1.13 EPS Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.74.

In other Dollar Tree news, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $656,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,138.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $676,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 83,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 55.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $102.66 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.