$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.19. Varian Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.83 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $308,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,281 shares in the company, valued at $361,467.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $165,269.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,555.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,466 shares of company stock worth $6,105,577. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 81,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.51. 102,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,148. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $137.67.

Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

