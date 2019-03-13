$1.63 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Foot Locker reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

NYSE:FL opened at $60.10 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Foot Locker declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the athletic footwear retailer to purchase up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,800,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,041 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $106,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,540 shares in the company, valued at $964,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,082 shares of company stock worth $5,013,064. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.