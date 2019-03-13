$1.88 EPS Expected for Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.28 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 10.29%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 13,806 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $1,345,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,338. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $13,326,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $11,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 16.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 716,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,249,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,917,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,917,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.67. 293,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,471. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.45. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $101.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

