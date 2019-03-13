$125.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc (WMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will report sales of $125.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.25 billion and the lowest is $123.10 billion. Walmart reported sales of $122.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $528.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.22 billion to $533.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $545.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $533.22 billion to $555.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.32. Walmart has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 664,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $65,044,354.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,207,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,889,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,117,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,051,478. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.