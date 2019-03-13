1,316 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,284,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,615 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,321,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,467,191,000 after purchasing an additional 619,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 849,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 849,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,413,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,528,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $180.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.31. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/1316-shares-in-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba-acquired-by-next-capital-management-llc.html.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.