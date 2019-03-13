13,804 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Purchased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1,203.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 132,788 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,851,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,458,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in General Mills by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $347,396.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,315.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy gis” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

