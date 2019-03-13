1607 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 140,887 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS)

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,887 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 6.26% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,045,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 66,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 108,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

JHS stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

