1607 Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (MGU)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,998 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 327.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter.

MGU stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

