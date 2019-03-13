1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 23,000 Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (EMF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Templeton Emerging Markets accounts for 1.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 8.02% of Templeton Emerging Markets worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 744,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets alerts:

Shares of EMF opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 23,000 Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (EMF)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/1607-capital-partners-llc-purchases-23000-shares-of-templeton-emerging-markets-emf.html.

Templeton Emerging Markets Profile

There is no company description available for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Inc.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.