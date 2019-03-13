$182.42 Million in Sales Expected for BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce $182.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.00 million and the lowest is $178.15 million. BIO-TECHNE reported sales of $163.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full-year sales of $716.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $725.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $798.88 million, with estimates ranging from $789.69 million to $805.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,883,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $194.99. 105,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,687. BIO-TECHNE has a 52-week low of $132.75 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

