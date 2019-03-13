2,027 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR) Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

