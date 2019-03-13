20,431 Shares in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.56. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,583. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

