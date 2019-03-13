238,080 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 238,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,876,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,625,000 after buying an additional 455,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,876,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,625,000 after purchasing an additional 455,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,048,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,194,000 after purchasing an additional 704,870 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,688,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,940,000 after purchasing an additional 691,105 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,327,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 375,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $270.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

