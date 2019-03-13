$25.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Boeing Co (BA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to post sales of $25.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.11 billion and the lowest is $24.44 billion. Boeing reported sales of $23.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $111.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.92 billion to $111.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $117.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.95 billion to $120.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nord/LB set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.94.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.14. The company had a trading volume of 32,352,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,692. Boeing has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $238.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Boeing declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

In other news, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total value of $873,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 21,969.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145,567 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 33,492,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,801,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,815,492,000 after purchasing an additional 194,957 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,521,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,015,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,945 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

