2,959 Shares in Fiserv Inc (FISV) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 125,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FISV shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.21 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.49.

In other Fiserv news, insider Kenneth Best sold 13,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $1,128,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,021.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,459,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,797,614 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

