$304.94 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will report $304.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.20 million and the highest is $315.00 million. Denbury Resources posted sales of $353.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNR. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut Denbury Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Capital One Financial cut Denbury Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Johnson Rice cut Denbury Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Denbury Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

DNR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,943,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Denbury Resources has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

