$308.60 Million in Sales Expected for GATX Co. (GATX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to report $308.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.90 million. GATX reported sales of $305.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. GATX had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on shares of GATX and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,223 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $172,238.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 1,273 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $96,607.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $385,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

GATX stock opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. GATX has a 52-week low of $63.98 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

