$351.90 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc (OUT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to announce sales of $351.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $351.20 million to $352.60 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $337.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.81 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.54.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.