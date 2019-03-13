36,221 Shares in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1,486.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 558,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 523,131 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.38. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $584.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.18 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D purchased 951,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $19,010,082.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,892.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 1,222,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,046,609.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,896.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,978,829 shares of company stock worth $101,772,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

