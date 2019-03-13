38,865 Shares in Moody’s Co. (MCO) Purchased by Salzman & Co. Inc.

Salzman & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,443,000. Moody’s comprises 5.0% of Salzman & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,747.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 17,777.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,510,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,752 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

MCO stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.93. 1,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Moody’s had a return on equity of 268.11% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $7,734,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

