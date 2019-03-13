$4.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (SYF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.26 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $16.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $17.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $17.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $884,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $102,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,668. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

