$4.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (SYF) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.26 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $16.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $17.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $17.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $884,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $102,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,668. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply