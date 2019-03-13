$4.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group Inc (MO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will announce sales of $4.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the lowest is $4.44 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $19.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.50 billion to $20.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of MO opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

In other news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

