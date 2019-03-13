44,300 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Acquired by Quadrant Capital Management LLC

Quadrant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.55. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

