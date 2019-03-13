5,028 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Purchased by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 270.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,775,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,587,000 after buying an additional 65,517,025 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4,415.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,790,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 21,307,608 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 47.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,512,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,201,000 after buying an additional 12,337,098 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1,283.4% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,087,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after buying an additional 2,864,065 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,594,000 after buying an additional 1,858,550 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $242.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/5028-shares-in-wells-fargo-co-wfc-purchased-by-acima-private-wealth-llc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.