5,088 Shares in Ball Co. (BLL) Purchased by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ball by 4,406.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,682,073 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ball by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLL opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $105,621.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,118.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 91,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $5,061,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 467,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,824,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,299 shares of company stock worth $7,039,095 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

