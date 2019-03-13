$514.65 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report $514.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $515.00 million and the lowest is $514.30 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $561.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $524.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth about $16,193,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 41,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 5,104,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $630.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

