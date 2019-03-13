52,352 Shares in Under Armour Inc (UAA) Acquired by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284,810 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,618.3% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,981,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,857 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $25,923,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,527,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after buying an additional 758,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Under Armour by 3,672.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 762,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 742,694 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $66,934.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Under Armour from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

