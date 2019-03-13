5,871 Shares in VMware, Inc. (VMW) Acquired by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,871 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,048 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,342 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 36,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $5,408,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 21,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,911.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,675,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $21,581,217. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $175.13 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.61 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $166.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $130.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/5871-shares-in-vmware-inc-vmw-acquired-by-arp-americas-lp.html.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.