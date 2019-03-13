6,948 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Purchased by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,948 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 732 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.19.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

In other news, President Rajeev Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 49,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 7,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $448,691.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,763.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,566 shares of company stock worth $2,308,346 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

