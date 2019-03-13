7,378 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $46.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. 173,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,730. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $295.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

