85,550 Shares in Presidio Inc (PSDO) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSDO. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Presidio by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,292,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after purchasing an additional 412,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Presidio by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,292,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after purchasing an additional 412,067 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Presidio by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,666,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,744 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Presidio by 418.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Presidio in the third quarter valued at about $4,312,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSDO opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.41. Presidio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $767.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.55 million. Presidio had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.20%. Presidio’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Presidio Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

PSDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Presidio in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other Presidio news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $60,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Presidio Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

