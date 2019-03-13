8X8 (EGHT) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGHT. BidaskClub cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $89.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.57 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in 8X8 by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in 8X8 by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.