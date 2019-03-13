$9.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Nike Inc (NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will report $9.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.37 billion. Nike reported sales of $8.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year sales of $39.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.85 billion to $39.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $42.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.61 billion to $42.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nike.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nike to $87.06 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Macquarie set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Nike stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. 5,037,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,395. Nike has a 52 week low of $63.21 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at $131,653,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $61,862,000 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nike (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.