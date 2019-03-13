925,700 Shares in IQIYI Inc (IQ) Acquired by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 925,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,000. IQIYI makes up 9.3% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 452.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 54,373 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in IQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in IQIYI by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IQIYI by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in IQIYI by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. 3,538,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,660,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion and a PE ratio of -10.79. IQIYI Inc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $46.23.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.38. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. IQIYI’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. New Street Research raised IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on IQIYI in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities set a $28.00 target price on IQIYI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

IQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

